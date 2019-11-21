Follow
Therapeutic Healthcare Collective
DISCOUNTS
VETERANS and SENIORS GET 10% OFF EVERYDAY, ALL DAY STUDENTS GET 5% OFF EVERYDAY, ALL DAY
All Products
Simply Cannabis Lemon Diesel 3.5g
from Simply
23.84%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Gorilla Cookies 1g
from Kind County Farms
17.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Swami Select Mendo Pakalolo 3.5g
from Swami Select
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mendo Pakalolo
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co OGKB 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
22.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Cali Bud Lemon Tree Hybrid 3.5g
from California Bud Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Banana Cream 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
23.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Swami Select Queen of Hope 3.5g
from California CHAMP LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Strawberry Fruity Pebbles #20 3.5g
from Kind County Farms
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Kindyland 1g
from Kind County Farms
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Peanut Butter Cookies 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
20.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Riverview Flights Clementine 1g
from Riverview Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Roots Purple Punch 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Roots
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Roots Lemon Cream 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Roots
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cream
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Riverview Flights California Girl 1g
from Riverview Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Swami Select Swami Sherbet 3.5g
from Swami Select
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Swami Select
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Ocean Grown White Buffalo
from Santa Cruz Ocean Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Canna Farms Strawberry BananaZ 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Bananaz
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Bloom Farms Skunk Berry Flower 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skunk Berry
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Creme De Canna Kush Cake Flower 3.5g
from Creme De Canna Gardens & Extracts
25.33%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Kush Cake
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Creme De Canna Sherblato 3.5g
from Creme De Canna Gardens & Extracts
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sherblato
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Black Jack 1g
from Kind County Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Game Changer 1g.
from Kind County Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Game Changer
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Marley Natural Blue Dream 1g
from Marley Natural
17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural SFV OG 1g
from Marley Natural
21.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural Wedding Cake 1g
from Marley Natural
21.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural Lemon Sour Diesel 1 G
from Marley Natural
20.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural CBD-Rich Trident 3.5g
from Marley Natural
4.36%
THC
10.04%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Marley Natural Trident CBD 3:1 1g
from Marley Natural
41.8%
THC
107.3%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Naturals Lamb's Bread Flower 3.5g
from Sturdivant Ventures LLC
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Aces Storytime Sauce .5g
from Aces Extracts
59.84%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Jetty Extracts Dablicator Zkittlez
from Jetty Extracts
79%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Cruz Caps Bottle 20ct.
from Cruz Caps
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.1 g
In-store only
Chill Pill Bottle 14mg ea. (12ct)
from Chill Pill
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.2 g
In-store only
Aces Jessie's Girl Budder .5g
from Aces Extracts
81.27%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Pineapple Kush Shatter by Jetty Extracts
from Jetty Extracts
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Wonder Extracts CBD Full Spectrum Oil 25:1 3g
from Wonder Extracts
2.3%
THC
36%
CBD
$900.1 g
In-store only
ABX THC 30 Capsules (10mg)
from Absolute Xtracts
0.3%
THC
___
CBD
$420.3 g
In-store only
ABX THC 10 Capsules (10mg)
from Absolute Extracts
100%
THC
1%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
ABX THC 10 Capsules ( 25mg)
from Absolute Xtracts
25%
THC
1%
CBD
$350.3 g
In-store only
NUG Forbidden Funk Sorbet 1g
from NUG
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$400.8 g
In-store only
