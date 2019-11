BCC LICENSE #C10-0000097-LIC Therapeutic Healthcare Collective is a family-run boutique cannabis dispensary in the heart of Soquel Village offering premium quality cannabis, personalized customer service and character to our Soquel community. We pride ourselves in running our business with people not boards or stockholders. We bring originality and authenticity by providing that feeling that real people are behind it all. We pride ourselves on having built positive relationships within our Soquel business community, neighbors, vendors and Santa Cruz County policy makers. We treat our role in the community with a sense of responsibility, adhere to best practices and are compliant with SC County local and CA State regulations. We are a Santa Cruz County and California State Licensed Adult-Use and Medical dispensary that is Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) complaint. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter this listing or our website.