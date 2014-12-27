edigitydog
4.7
Great service!
I love this Therapeutic place, I love the staff they are helpful. & I love the quality of the flowers!
I went in earlier today because of all the amazing reviews of the staff. I didn’t feel very welcomed, kind of like me being there was an annoyance (I was the only customer). But the bud tender and security guy were nice enough. Prices were decent, on par with other shops in SC.
Great place. Drive from San Jose to get my stuff.
Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Felt really well taken care of. Great selection and great prices!
I had my first visit here today, and it was amazing! the staff was super friendly and knowledgeable of their products. awesome recommendations and suggestions to try on my next visit
super friendly helpful kind and pretty people
Thank you SO MUCH!! Come back and see us soon!!
nice place with friendly staff and quality product
<3 <3 thank you!!
This place is great! I snuck over during my lunch break because I forgot my medicine at home. They were friendly and understood that I didn't have a lot of time. They signed me up quickly and I arrived back by the time my lunch break was over! I came back the 2nd time because of the staff! Thank You!
Thank you for such a sweet review!! we really appreciate you guys!!
Absolutely favorite dispensary in Santa Cruz by far. Everyone from the door man to the bud tender to the owners themselves are warm hearted and nice uplifting people. The options are they got a bit of everything. All across the board easy to see well lit and easily becomes a favorite with the first visit. This mom n pop shop is just what any local can fall in love with.