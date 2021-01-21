Thermodynamix Cannabis - 178 Davenport Rd
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Thermodynamix Cannabis - 178 Davenport Rd
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
178 Davenport Rd, Toronto, ON
License CROL1176547
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
Photos of Thermodynamix Cannabis - 178 Davenport Rd
Show all photos