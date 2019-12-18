45 products
2 Oz Pre-Christmas Special $180 OTD!
Valid 12/18/2019 – 12/19/2019
Choose from our Berkeley and/or White Siberian mix and match
2 oz daily limit
Staff picks
Truffles
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
2.48mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
T-Shirts
from Third Day Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
All Products
Mob Boss
from Unknown Brand
22.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Berkley
from Unknown Brand
16.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Death Star
from Unknown Brand
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
22.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
White Cookies (Top Shelf)
from Unknown Brand
18.05%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
17.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Chemdawg #4
from Harmony Extracts
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg #4
Strain
White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
65.18%
THC
1.25%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$351 g
The Graduate
from Unknown Brand
63.37%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$151 g
The Graduate Wax
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Berkeley
Strain
$151 g
Clementine - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
87.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$261 g
Blueberry Pop
from Olio
73.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Pop
Strain
$451 g
Garlic Storm
from Olio
67.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Storm
Strain
$451 g
The Weatherman
from Olio
69.06%
THC
0%
CBD
The Weatherman
Strain
$451 g
Papaya Punch
from Olio
83.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$551 g
Indica Fruit Chews (300 mg)
from Incredible Edible
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$24each
Reds 200 mg
from ROBHOTS
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$16each
Sleep 500 mg
from Stratos
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$45each
Relax pills
from Stratos
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45each
Energy 500 mg
from Stratos
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$27each
Sleep 300 mg
from Stratos
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$27each
Hybrid Fruit Chews (300 mg)
from Incredible Edible
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$24each
1000 mg Gummies
from Robhots Edibles
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
Peach/Mango 500 mg
from Robhots Edibles
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$34each
100 mg Soda
from Keef Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
1:10 Tincture (THC:CBD)
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
THC:CBD
Strain
$60each
Chronic Cups
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
Charlie's Chocolate Bar 500 mg
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
Keylime Shortbread Cookie
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
Suckers
from Unknown Brand
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
Infused Olive Oil
from Unknown Brand
70mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
Fruit Leather
from Unknown Brand
70mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6each
Berkeley
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Bean
Strain
$5each
+1 more size
Animal Crackers
from Third Day Apothecary
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Crackers
Strain
$5each
+1 more size
V.S.X.L. Rice Capo Golden Goat/Moonshine Haze
from Xiaolin Cannagars
36.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$99each
Transdermal Compound
from Mary's Medicinals
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$12each
Soothe 1:1
from Stratos
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$40each
HI-THC 300 mg Transdermal
from ioVia
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$42each
