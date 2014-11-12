Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Third Day is a new shop that has a welcoming environment for all who seek a different type of medicine! This shop is Veteran owned with staff that are Veterans as well, we take pride in making sure any and all guests feel almost as if they are right at home. At Third Day we make our own cartridges, syringes, edibles, and organically grown flower. We strive to provide the highest quality products for our guests with the best prices!