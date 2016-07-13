At Three Rivers, we provide our patients with high quality products at an affordable price, as well as an unmatched level of customer service. We grow our own flower locally in Pueblo at our state of the art warehouse. All product is dry trimmed by hand and properly cured to lock in the taste and smell of the terpenes. Using patented grow tables on wheels, all rooms are cleaned after every harvest to ensure consistency and quality for our patients, as well as to maintain the highest standard of grow cleanliness in the entire industry.