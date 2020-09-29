WOW cute AF and great selections and deals! I actually had an amazing first experience at this location. I’ve been to Thrive’s North store but I live over here in the south side. CHEYENNE was the fucking BEES KNEES DUDE she’s absolutely amazing and knowledgeable. Really sweet and friendly too- but she really knows what she’s talking about. I appreciate a bud tender who has similar smoking preferences. I will absolutely 100% be back to visit her alone but I was also impressed by their daily deals. The cute and fun atmosphere is great- love the whole aesthetic! Gigi and Eva were also friendly and super helpful at check out. I feel like I need to include this place was also very safe (COVID/cleaning procedures). But overall 12/10 So thanks guys ❤️ See you again next week or so