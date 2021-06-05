Thrive Provisioning Center
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
183 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Thrive Provisioning Center
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
6007 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI
License PC-000597
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
Photos of Thrive Provisioning Center
Show all photos