📍 We are located off of the Sargent Rd exit (145) between the McDonalds and 145 Storage in Jackson, MI.
🍃First-Time Patients receive a 10% off coupon for your next visit!
🍃Veteran, Senior, & Student 10% off discount! (Must have Valid Student Id)
🍃Refer a friend and get a $5 preroll for a Penny!
*COUPONS & DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED W/ DAILY SPECIALS*
(ALL STRAINS ON BLUE SHELF ARE FINAL SALE)
✶THRIVE WELCOMES ALL MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD HOLDERS WITHIN THE LISTED STATES BELOW (MUST HAVE HARD CARD IF YOUR STATE ISSUES THEM, NO PAPERWORK)
Alaska • Arizona • California • Colorado • Connecticut • Delaware • Florida • Hawaii • Illinois • Maine • Maryland • Massachusetts • Michigan • Minnesota • Montana • Nevada • New Hampshire • New Jersey • New Mexico • New York • Ohio •Oregon • Pennsylvania • Rhode Island • Vermont • Washington • Washington DC
✶MUST ALSO HAVE VALID SAME STATE ID