SillyRenee666 on November 16, 2019

I like this dispensary, its far from me but when they have deals its worththe drive. I get daily text alerts from them. Great, love that. But whenever they have vendor days, literally this has happened multiple times, like today! I got a text at 7:17p letting me knw its vendor day with freebies n such from 4-8p. I live over an hr drive away. This pisses me off & makes me not want to go at all. I love a deal! But to get a text less than an hr frm when deal is ending...all the time...thats just shady! Bad customer service for regulars!