TheRealNiceGuyEddie
Always some good flower. Hoping the carts comeback soon!
I was impressed with the objective options presented to me in an educational way when I wanted to try something outside of my usual
Thank you for taking time to leave a review, gillihtm! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Super friendly staff with a wide selection
Thank you for your review!
Great people, great selection and good prices!!
Thank you for your review, SL217! We Are happy to hear you are satisfied with our products and prices!
Excellent service and best flower selection in Jackson
Thank you so much for taking your time to leave us a review. Please come back and see us again really soon, we have different deals everyday. :)
Good place to go to and try out for sure
Thanks so much for stopping in to check us out!
great location
Thank you so much, TeresaVisel! 😊
I like this dispensary, its far from me but when they have deals its worththe drive. I get daily text alerts from them. Great, love that. But whenever they have vendor days, literally this has happened multiple times, like today! I got a text at 7:17p letting me knw its vendor day with freebies n such from 4-8p. I live over an hr drive away. This pisses me off & makes me not want to go at all. I love a deal! But to get a text less than an hr frm when deal is ending...all the time...thats just shady! Bad customer service for regulars!
We appreciate your feedback first and foremost. Unfortunately yesterday our text vending company we use was having server issues with cell phone carriers making it impossible to deliver our intended message early on in the day regarding the vendor day as we were not notified by the company till after the text message went out to our patient base. Vendor days are something we do frequently and definitely plan on notifying our patients of any future vendor days or events prior to the event. We appreciate your continued support and thank you!
I think thrive is an amazing place as well as the workers are amazing to their sweet and nice and outgoing the employees would do anything for you they always make sure that you're happy and satisfied and because of that you're definitely coming back for more I appreciate everything that the company has done prices are good flower and pre-rolls are excellent and if anybody has anything negative to say about Thrive or any of the employees wow send them my way and I'll put them in their place much love coming from the Clarks A.K.A MRS. ASHLEY.
Staff is festive and jolly. Unlimited products. Welcoming environment!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review. Please come back and see us soon, we have daily deals:)