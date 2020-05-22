We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
We are a veteran owned store located just south of Noble, OK on HWY 77. We offer great customer service, multiple discounts and pride ourselves in being an honest, superior medical marijuana dispensary serving central Oklahoma