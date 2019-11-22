Timberland Herbal Connections is owned and operated by 2 state licensed caregivers with over 15 years of combined experience. We have been compassionately serving patients in the Bangor, Maine community and beyond since 2016. We grow consistent, high quality medical cannabis, and make all of our products using our own flower. Cannabis and the cannabinoids found within it (THC,CBD,CBG,and CBN) have been used for thousands of years. They have been used effectively for treating many different diagnosis. Such as epilepsy, nausea, PTSD,depression,anxiety, many types of body pain,symptoms related to cancer,and much more. We are constantly updating our strains here at THC, so that patients are more likely to find one that works the best for them. Our knowledgable staff is patient-centered, ensuring care that is respectful of and responsive to individual patient preferences, needs and values. We have one of the largest varieties in the state. Offering over 20 strains of premium cannabis strains, 15+ different concentrate cartridges, 6 flavorful tinctures with a vegetable glycerine base, 4 different strains in rosin, 13 strains available in pre-rolled cones, a medicated topical pain cream, and much more. All of our prodcts are strain specific and made with our own flower. We know that you have many options when choosing the caregiver that is right for you. Certain strains and products can have differing effects, and finding the perfect one for you can greatly increase the benefits you experience. We look forward to helping you find the best medicine to suit your needs.