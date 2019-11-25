Follow
Tioga Green
Flow Kana | Flower | Sour Diesel Lemon | 1g
from Flow Kana
18.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Diesel Lemon
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Canndescent | Flower | Calm 131 | 3.54g
from Canndescent
27.57%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Calm 131
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Canndescent | Flower | Cruise 219 | 3.54g
from Canndescent
26.17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cruise 219
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Canndescent | Flower | Connect 418 | 3.54g
from Canndescent
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Connect 418
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Canndescent | Flower | Charge 514 | 3.54g
from Canndescent
24.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Charge 514
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Canndescent | Flower | Create 307 | 3.54g
from Canndescent
30.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Create 307
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Good | Flower | Super Silver Haze | 3.54g
from Canndescent
16.89%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Good | Flower | Key Lime Pie | 3.54g
from Canndescent
22.39%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Sour Diesel Lemon | 3.5g
from Flow Kana
18.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Diesel Lemon
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Love Humboldt OG | 3.5g
from Flow Kana
20.97%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Love Humboldt OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Love Humboldt OG | 7g
from Flow Kana
20.97%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Love Humboldt OG
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | London Pound Cake | 7g
from Flow Kana
19.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
London Pound Cake
Strain
$80each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Doc's OG | 7g
from Flow Kana
21.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$95each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Doc's OG | 3.5g
from Flow Kana
21.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Doc's OG | 1g
from Flow Kana
20.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Dosidos | 1g
from Flow Kana
26.53%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Dosidos | 7g
from Flow Kana
25.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Kings Garden | Flower | Jack | 3.5g
from Kings Garden
24.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Kings Garden | Flower | Cake Walk | 3.5g
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Kings Garden | Flower | GMO | 7.0g
from Kings Garden
33.62%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$120each
In-store only
Kings Garden | Flower | WIFI Cake | 3.5g
from Kings Garden
32.88%
THC
0.07%
CBD
WIFI Cake
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Crown Genetics | Flower | Director's Cut | 3.5g
from Crown Genetics
20.28%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Crown Genetics | Flower | Crown OG | 3.5g
from Crown Genetics
23.13%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Lava Cake | 3.5g
from Flow Kana
23.51%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | London Pound Cake | 1g
from Flow Kana
19.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
London Pound Cake
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Sundae Driver | 3.5g
from Flow Kana
17.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | Love Humboldt OG | 1g
from Flow Kana
20.97%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Love Humboldt OG
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Flow Kana | Flower | True OG | 1g
from Flow Kana
21.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Kings Garden | Flower | Banana OG | 3.5g
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Crown Genetics | Flower | King Cookie | 3.5g
from Crown Genetics
23.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Crown Genetics | Flower | Dizzy OG | 3.5g
from Crown Genetics
21.91%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Cartidge | Nectar Blue OG | 0.5g
from Eel River Organics
78.54%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Sauce | Nectar Fog Berry | 1g
from Eel River Organics
75.82%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Sauce | Nectar Ancient Lime | 0.5g
from Eel River Organics
73.4%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Sauce | Nectar Dairy Queen | 0.5g
from Eel River Organics
76.5%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Resin | Amber Eel River Kush | 1g
from Eel River Organics
62.8%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Resin | Amber Platinum Mermaid | 1g
from Eel River Organics
61.69%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Resin | Dairy Queen | 1g
from Eel River Organics
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Eel River Organics | Live Diamonds | Fog Berry |1g
from Eel River Organics
80.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Nasha Blue | Hash | Blue Temple Ball NorCal D
from NASHA
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$65each
In-store only
1234567