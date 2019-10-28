Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tioga Green is a destination Recreational Cannabis Store located in Lee Vining, CA, in the heart of the beautiful Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains between Mono Lake and Yosemite National Park. Tioga Green features a high quality natural cannabis product line of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and topicals as well as apparel and accessories. We also carry a CBD product line of topicals, edibles, tinctures, and cartridges.