With our great location & atmosphere, super-friendly staff and wonderful selection of product, Tip Top wants to be your favorite Anchorage pot shop. The interior is beautiful - with a ton of room for social distancing - and has a wonderful atmosphere, come in and check it out. We're committed to having the best pricing in Anchorage and have a fantastic VIP Card program. Visit the store for more details, we look forward to seeing you. SERVICE: The first visit to a dispensary can be a bit overwhelming. Our friendly budtenders understand this and enjoy taking the time to navigate new customers through the ins-and-outs of the process, introducing them to great options without a bombardment of technical jargon. Their priority is that our customers have a great experience with the product, so they know to recommend products suitable to the customer’s experience level. For long-time consumers who enjoy an in-depth discussion about product, our budtenders will love to chat with you. Tip Top hires people who are passionate about cannabis and have a LOT of experience with it; their idea of a fun day off is to read about and sample new strains. Tip Top holds frequent budtender trainings lead by the head growers of the cultivators we carry. Tip Top’s relationship with our suppliers is a partnership and the training sessions enable our budtenders to enthusiastically and accurately describe their products to our customers. SELECTION & PRICE: Tip Top is not vertically integrated – that means we don’t grow our own weed. Why does that matter? Because we have no bias in our recommendations. Dispensaries that also own a cultivation business have a vested interest in selling the marijuana they grow, over other brands, because it has a much higher profit margin for them. Tip Top recommends the best product for our customers rather than our bottom line. Tip Top scours the state for the best available strains (no matter who grows them). And, we’re also always on the lookout for great deals from cultivators. If you’re heading in to the backcountry with some friends and want a couple of pre-rolls for the trip, price is probably a much more important consideration than a super-high THC percentage. Tip Top will always have some great deals and specials in stock. AND, if you’re a regular customer and/or a Tip Top VIP customer, you’ll get additional discounts and special offers on a regular basis!