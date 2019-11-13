TJ’s is your boutique purveyor of award-winning, organically grown cannabis. Our downtown location, TJ's On Willamette, is currently serving recreational as well as medical customers. We are directly across from the historic McDonald theater, steps away from Kesey square and right around the corner from the famous Voodoo Doughnuts. We are within easy walking distance from the University of Oregon campus! Stop in after visiting Eugene's Saturday Market, a hike to Skinners Butte or an event at the Hult Center. We offer a hand-picked collection of flowers, edibles and extracts sourced from our very own gardens as well as trusted partners we’ve personally vetted. Our collection of cannabis products have been curated to provide you with thoughtful ingredients and quality results. TJ’s is a labor of love. This key ingredient is evident in the flowers we grow and at our dispensaries, where you will be treated like a welcomed member of our family. Our down-to-earth farmers skillfully cultivate every plant with the utmost care and are highly regarded for their leading practices, deep respect for nature, and passion. We're here to help you find happiness naturally. If you live within Eugene city limits we are available to bring your happiness straight to your house. Call us or visit our website for more details. Cash Only on delivery orders.