Follow
TJ's on Willamette
541-505-7961
Wear it Wednesday
Valid 8/22/2018 – 2/29/2020
10% Off TJ's merch and get 15% Off Storewide discount if you're wearing TJ's gear
Cannot stack discounts Cannot discount already discounted items
Topshelf Thursday!
Valid 8/22/2018 – 2/29/2020
20% Off Top Shelf EIGHTHS or MORE
Cannot stack discounts Cannot discount already discounted items
SHATTERDAY
Valid 8/22/2018 – 3/6/2020
15% off all concentrate/extract every FRIDAY & SATURDAY!!
Cannot stack discounts Cannot discount already discounted items
Industry Day
Valid 8/22/2018 – 2/29/2020
Sunday 20% Off with your OLCC PERMIT
Cannot stack discounts Cannot discount already discounted items
Medical Monday & Munchie Monday!
Valid 8/21/2018 – 2/29/2020
$20 Off $100 or FREE pre roll with $50 dollar purchase (Medical Only) & 15% Off edibles (For EVERYONE!)