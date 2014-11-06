TJ’s is your boutique purveyor of award-winning, organic cannabis. Our flagship dispensary, TJ's Provisions, is located in Eugene, Oregon, just ten minutes from downtown. Here we offer a hand-picked collection of flowers, edibles and extracts sourced from our very own gardens as well as trusted partners we’ve personally vetted. Our collection of cannabis products have been curated to provide you with thoughtful ingredients and quality results. TJ’s is a labor of love. This key ingredient is evident in the flowers we grow and at our flagship dispensary where we always welcome you with a smile. Our down-to-earth farmers skillfully cultivate every plant with the utmost care and are highly regarded for their leading practices, deep respect for nature, and passion. We're here to help you find happiness naturally.