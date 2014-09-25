In 2014 Green Cross Cannabis Emporium would first, open its doors to the community as a medical cannabis operation in Oregon. With the State of Oregon’s approval for recreational sales, we expanded the South Salem Showroom to accommodate this explosive market of offering medical and recreational cannabis products based on the same foundation of reputation, educational driven, experts in the community.

When opening the doors to Green Cross Cannabis Emporium’s approzimately 2,500/sqft of showroom newly minted retail location, we received an overwhelming response from our customers. With the store lined with showcases to display product information, grower highlights and vendor displays for customers to view as they walk the store.

In order to meet customer demands, Green Cross Cannabis Emporium opened its second location in March of 2017, a 2,000/sqft showroom, to geographically accommodate its devoted customers who lived across town, in Salem. Both locations look and feel the same and offer the same top shelf flower to accessories all locally grown and crafted in the community.

