Today's Herbal Choice is new dispensary that offers the people of Reedsport, Coos Bay, and Florence the quality of product and service they deserve. We work hard to get good prices on quality products so that we can pass the savings to you. We don't have lots of gimmicks here, just weekly specials and everyday fair prices. We weigh fresh to order in front of the customer, so you will never be disappointed when you get home. Come see Reedsport's newest Medical and Recreational cannabis dispensary today! We are always looking for additional quality growers, inquire at our store. THC Locations: Today's Herbal Choice Barbur - 9220 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 107, Portland, OR 97219 Today's Herbal Choice Fremont - 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 105, Portland, OR 97213 Today's Herbal Choice Molalla - 31568 S. Highway 213, Molalla, OR, 97038 Today's Herbal Choice Rainier - 75940 Rock Crest St., Rainier, OR 97048 Today's Herbal Choice Reedsport - 1051 Highway 101 S., Reedsport, OR 97467