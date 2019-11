TClrk on June 16, 2019

I stopped by and checked out this place yesterday. It was very nice and clean inside. The girls that were working were very knowledgeable and friendly. When I walked in everyone was laughing and smiling which created such a welcoming atmosphere. The products they had was definetly good quality. The only thing that could have been better was the store temputure. It was pretty warm, so a little cool air would have been nice.