Deals
Tasty Tuesday's!
Valid 2/5/2018
20% OFF Manager's Favorite Products. (Flower, Extract,Cartridge,Tincture, and Topical) Plus Prerolls starting at $1.50! Limit 6 per customer.
Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)
***Poon Tang OG - Green Leaf Special #40449
from Unknown Brand
13.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Poon Tang OG
Strain
$5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex #02141
from Black Crow
21.15%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack n Cheese #08776
from Unknown Brand
17.59%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jack n Cheese
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake #08741
from OreKron (Oregon)
19.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet #01012
from Old Apple Farms
19.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Formula #06242
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner #02315
from Old Apple Farms
26.47%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cheese Cake #01144
from Unknown Brand
7.66%
THC
11.89%
CBD
Grape Cheese Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Panama Red #1 #13973
from White Tygh Farms
5.46%
THC
10.3%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nepalese Kush #33424
from Unknown Brand
24.42%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel #02314
from Old Apple Farms
20.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J1 #02667
from Dutch Valley Farms
23.7%
THC
0.17%
CBD
J1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ODB (Old Dirty Blueberry) #02878
from Unknown Brand
27.08%
THC
0.08%
CBD
ODB
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava #94365
from Repleo Farms
24.58%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Berry #94216
from LoveLife Farms
20.07%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Dog #82627
from Unknown Brand
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Tangie #02856
from Unknown Brand
28.67%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss #05154
from Unknown Brand
29.2%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Sap # 16618
from Unknown Brand
22.72%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Sour Green Apple - Green Leaf Special #07932
from Unknown Brand
0.74%
THC
19.62%
CBD
Sour Green Apple
Strain
$5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Starry Nights #05235
from LEAP FARMS
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Sweeties #03026
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
29.19%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Sweeties
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***33rd Degree - Green Leaf Special #40451
from Unknown Brand
14.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
33rd Degree
Strain
$5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5 #14441
from Meraki Gardens
27.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Saphire - Green Leaf Special #16691
from Unknown Brand
16.33%
THC
___
CBD
$7.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sirius Black #02140
from Black Crow
20.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #94182
from Unknown Brand
21.37%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Big Island Bud #00273
from Unknown Brand
22.64%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**Purple Hindu Kush - Green Leaf Special #09056
from Unknown Brand
24.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green C #05391
from Unknown Brand
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Dos #00253
from Epic Farms
26.85%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Mt. Hood Haze - Green Leaf Special #03202
from Aroma
14.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$6.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mango #03224
from Unknown Brand
20.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Sauce by White Label Extracts - 1g - Road Dawg #72029
from White Label Extracts
62.93mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Rosin by 45th Latitude - 1g - Wedding Punch #01599
from 45TH LATITUDE
72.19mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
wedding punch
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Rosin by 45th Latitude - 1g - Blueberry Muffin #01596
from 45TH LATITUDE
69.7mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Rosin by 45th Latitude - 1g - Molalla Berry Cookies #01597
from 45TH LATITUDE
68.16mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dab Tabs by Gilt - 1g - PHK - Blowout Special #21143
from Unknown Brand
68.7mg
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Shatter by NW Kind - Critical Plus #26158
from NW KIND
67.93mg
THC
___
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only
Shatter by NW Kind - Rainbow Crush #26701
from NW KIND
82.7mg
THC
___
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only
