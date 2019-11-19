Located in Northeast Portland, Today's Herbal Choice is a dispensary that offers the people of Portland and Multnomah County the quality of product and service they deserve. We work hard to get good prices on quality products so that we can pass the savings to you. We don't have lots of gimmicks here, just weekly specials and everyday fair prices. We weigh fresh to order in front of the customer, so you will never be disappointed when you get home. Come see Portland's newest Medical and Recreational cannabis dispensary today! THC Locations: Today's Herbal Choice Barbur - 9220 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 107, Portland, OR 97219 Today's Herbal Choice Fremont - 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 105, Portland, OR 97213 Today's Herbal Choice Molalla - 31568 S. Highway 213, Molalla, OR, 97038 Today's Herbal Choice Rainier - 75940 Rock Crest St., Rainier, OR 97048