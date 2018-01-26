Antiflag2156 on May 21, 2019

I have gone to this shop three times. I’m a medical patient. Every time they check me out they have refused to give me the daily discount. Today when they charged me full price while I stared at multiple signs saying “20% off entire store for OMMP patients on Monday”. They told me the 20% off was the tax I would have paid. So everyday but Monday they charge OMMP patients tax now? The bud tender asked someone else and they admitted it’s 20% off the medical price but not on what I was buying. What does “entire store” mean these days? This keeps happening and it’s disturbing. They just hope ppl won’t say anything or can’t count? I’m sure if anything happens as a result of this review it will probably just be that they change the wording of their daily deals so they can keep ripping people off. I’ve gone to two other “Todays herbal choice” locations today and this is the only one trying to avoid giving discounts.