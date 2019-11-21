Follow
Today's Herbal Choice - Molalla
503-829-6337
417 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
WEED WEDNESDAY
Come in and get 20% off flower if purchasing an 1/8oz or more!! AND 30% off selected strains, if purchasing an 1/8oz or more!!
*Taxes apply *Cannot be combined with any "Green Leaf Special" or any other discount/sale.
WEED WEDNESDAY
Come in and get 20% off flower if purchasing an 1/8oz or more!! AND 30% off selected strains, if purchasing an 1/8oz or more!!
*Taxes apply *Cannot be combined with any "Green Leaf Special" or any other discount/sale.
All Products
**Juicy Fruit #7682 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Sugar Tree Farm
20.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**S@ur Patch K!ds B-Buds #2967 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Cannabis Corner
20.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**24k Gold #3839 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Oregon Greens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**Sherbet Cook!es #7678 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Demeter Garden
21.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Oregon Lemon #2942 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Chillys Garden
15.27%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Oregon Lemon
Strain
$7.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon #0956
from Eckstine
21.47%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet #2801
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
22.58%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderliner #2818
from Critical Green Farm
21.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Borderliner
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk #2804
from WE OG
22.28%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks #1313
from Old GLD Farms
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gresham Glue #1771
from Wykanush
23.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gresham Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jager #0626
from Skunk Valley
24.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jagger
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Willamette Diesel #5176
from Capital Cannabis
4.2%
THC
10.81%
CBD
Willamette Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Bomb #5574
from Ridgeback (Oregon)
23.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gorilla Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nepalese #3427
from Bellevue
25.09%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Haze #0755
from White Tygh Farm
0.7%
THC
15.1%
CBD
CBD Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cooks #2829
from Oregon Greens
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
W3dding Cak3 #4361
from The Plant
29.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Cheesecake Cookies #2977
from White Tygh Farms
22.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss #5381
from KMB Farms
29.2%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Ticket #5713
from KMB Farms
29%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg #4 #4346
from Wykanush
30.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cooks #1575
from A Vant Garden (Oregon)
31.38%
THC
1.6%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie #7801
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4 #4358
from Wykanush
29.51%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch #2246
from Emerald Cannabis
30.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 #4308
from Panda Farms
26.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dusted Mango Haze Nugz #3038
from Aroma
20.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost #2878
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
27.72%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Poon Tang Pie #0255 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from The CO2 Company
17.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Poon Tang Pie
Strain
$5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness #4225
from Midori Farms
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush #2947
from Noblecraft
25.14%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kinbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Tip #0381
from White Label Farms
27.66%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**Mimosa #3838 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Oregon Greens
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
**MAC 1 #3837 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Oregon Greens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel #0588
from Skunk Valley Farm
19.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb #4322
from Wykanush
28.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruc3 Bann3r #1792
from Wykansh Ventures
29.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cuban Linx #5 #3642
from Frontier Farms
32.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cuban Linx #5
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***Mt. Hood Haze B-Buds #2983 GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Aroma
16.57%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$7.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 11