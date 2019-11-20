Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Okay you HOT Sauce people!!! We now have on the shelf POT SAUCE!!! And it's ONLY $5.00($6.00w/Tax) 48.3mg of THC/3.58mg of CBD!!!
About
Today's Herbal Choice is a locally owned dispensary that offers the people of Molalla and Clackamas County the quality of product and service they deserve. We work hard to get good prices on quality products so that we can pass the savings to you. We don't have lots of gimmicks here, just weekly specials and everyday fair prices. We weigh fresh to order in front of the customer, so you will never be disappointed when you get home. Come see Molalla's newest Medical and Recreational cannabis dispensary today!
We are always looking for additional quality growers, inquire at our store.
THC Locations:
Today's Herbal Choice Barbur - 9220 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 107, Portland, OR 97219
Today's Herbal Choice Fremont - 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 105, Portland, OR 97213
Today's Herbal Choice Molalla - 31568 S. Highway 213, Molalla, OR, 97038
Today's Herbal Choice Rainier - 75940 Rock Crest St., Rainier, OR 97048
Today's Herbal Choice Reedsport - 1051 Highway 101 S., Reedsport, OR 97467