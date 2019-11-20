Follow
Toker Friendly - Spokane
509-244-8728
352 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 191
Show All 74
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$295
Deals
Flower Deals Of The Day
THC Happy Crowd While Supplies Last 1G - $5, 3.5G - $15, 7G - $30, 14G - $45, 28G - $90 Call for Strains
As Long as they are Available
Flower Deals Of The Day
THC Happy Crowd While Supplies Last 1G - $5, 3.5G - $15, 7G - $30, 14G - $45, 28G - $90 Call for Strains
As Long as they are Available
All Products
Canna tsu
from BMF
0.7%
THC
22.31%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Panama Red
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
17.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla Towers
from Lazy Bee Gardens
26%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Head Cheese
from Dynamic Harvest
22.42%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Orange State
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Ticket
from Khush Kush
28.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Willie's Reserve
17.14%
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Albino Kush
from Lazy Bee Gardens
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket
from Khush Kush
26.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Willie's Reserve
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from CannaSol Farms
18%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super SIlver Haze
from Equinox Gardens
24.59%
THC
___
CBD
$2951 oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Equinox Gardens
26.81%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel
from Equinox Gardens
25.79%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Equinox Gardens
27.13%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Drop
from From the Soil
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Drop
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Spiked Punch
from Kush Kush
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thai Stick
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
10.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Thai Stick
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Lazy Bee Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Kush Kush
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Burnwell
16.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hindu Sour
from Burnwell
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Remedy
from Lazy Bee Gardens
0.49%
THC
11%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SR-71 Purple Kush
from Fire House Productions
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
SR-71 Purple Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pearly Girl
from Cultivators Collection
21.21%
THC
0%
CBD
pearly girl
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Thai Stick
from GreenBluff Greenhouse
11.38%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Thai Cherry
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
9%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Willie Wonder
from Artizen Cannabis
23.17%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Diamond
from High State Farms
19.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Diamond
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Farmer
from Orange State
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dubert
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
BreathWorks
from Artizen Cannabis
21.22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
G.S.C
from High State Farms
21.34%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Artizen Cannabis
23.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Artizen Cannabis
8.3%
THC
14.8%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Face
from Budwise
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue OG
from Budwise
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from Buzzworthy Farms
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Dutch
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange State Kush
from Orange State
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange State Kush
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from High State Farms
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 9