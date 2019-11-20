Now serving the Spokane, and airway heights area! We would love to give a big THANK YOU to all of our amazing customers; without you we wouldn't be here. Come in and check out our wonderful atmosphere and awesome bud tenders . We are all here to help you find whatever it is that fit's your needs and make sure to take the time and educate you on whatever it is that you are new to or just curious about. Along with helping you to leave with some tasty treat whether it be flower, concentrates, edibles or a little of all of it. Come in to check us out.