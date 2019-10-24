Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Update! Pick up is disabled today to view our menu make sure you turn the pick up button off and make an appointment online or call us
About
We are a medical card only service, Maine currently does not allow the sale of adult use or recreational cannabis, we offer Med Card certifications for $60 by appointment only. Our Caregiving Service in Bridgton Maine is dedicated to educating and healing since 2014. Same day Appointments available Via our website, or just place a leafly pick up order and wait for confirmation.
Each patient gets a 1 on 1 experience which allows plenty of time to answer any questions you may have and takes off the pressure of another patient Hovering over you. Which will give you plenty of time to make the best selection for you .
New Patient loyalty program
1 point earned per $5 spent
50 points = $15 off
100 points = $35 off
300 points = $120 off