Ckellym
Such a Wide variety of products. Super fast response time, and Always friendly and helpful! Thanks a bunch!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Such a Wide variety of products. Super fast response time, and Always friendly and helpful! Thanks a bunch!!!
Great product, great response time. You can tell the owners take pride in their work.
Thank you Very much we appreciate your positive review.
I had an amazing experience dealing with Blake. Everything is clean and top shelf. Couldn't be happier. And for sure, we will be a repeat customer. Thank you for keeping cannabis clean!
Thank you for the kind review! we are happy when you are happy.
I've been going to blake for a very long time and I've never had any complaints. I got some of the greenhouse bubble gum, its really smooth smoke and has good medicinal value. Been curing for a long time I could tell but I'm not picky when it comes to ounces at that rate. Especially where I'm from lol.
Amazing extracts, really high quality stuff - this is coming from someone who has almost exclusively used concentrates for over a year. Blake is a really sweet guy and fun to chat with! Storefront is still partially under construction, so not as sleek as some other places, but I'm sure the finished design will be awesome.
Thank you for the kind review and we appreciate your understanding with the construction in the building , we are dedicated to getting everything the way we envisioned ASAP . we are a small business trying to compete with much much large businesses in the industry so we are unfortunately unable to provide as flashy of a space as most stores but we believe our product speaks for itself.
Blake is a straightforward, friendly guy with amazing quality products and decent pricing. Upon entering you feel a welcoming, peaceful, kind vibe. This is definitely the best local spot for extracts and flower.
Thank you so much for the kind words.
Blake's a great guy, the shop has a homey feel to it and friendly faces every time I go in, I definitely recommend this shop to people who are looking to get good quality products because hes where its qt
We Appreciate your review! thank you
Lucky enough to know this man! Has opened my mind to many possibilities! Always available, and will go out of his way to get you your meds! The product is by far the best around! I enjoy good flower, and his is by far my favorite in 207! The stores atmosphere is so laid back! You feel right at home, unlike many store fronts! Definitely would recommend to anyone who loves some quality meds!
THANK YOU for the Positive vibes. Well see you next time
Great product!🔥 Very easy to talk to and very welcoming/helpful when inside🤙🏻
Appreciate your feed back, see you next time!
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the owner for a couple years now and I’ve watched him and his product along with quality grow. Such great vibes over there and such great quality product
<3 Thank you that means a lot