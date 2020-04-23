Tokyo Smoke is, and has always been, a legal retail community where warm, frank and accurate conversations about cannabis take place. Our education specialists are trained to help you make well-informed decisions about your consumption. If you're looking for a more in-depth cannabis 101, call or book a 1:1 or a Group Info Sesh with us.

We organize our cannabis products via our Intent system. These five categories are designed to help you to easily identify cannabis that’s aligned with your objective. Within each Intent, you can buy all of the smokeless forms currently available on the legal market; cannabis oil, capsules and sprays. If you’re looking for a particular product, don’t be shy to call ahead to see what’s in store.