Tokyo Smoke Stouffville Tenth Line is your nearest legal recreational cannabis and weed dispensary offering flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, beverages, topicals, extracts, oil, capsules, sprays and all cannabis related accessories. Try our click & collect service and pick-up your order in under 5 minutes. Discover which CBD or THC strain is best for you through our intent categories of Go, Rise, Equalize, Ease, and Pause. Our cannabis educational specialists in-store are also trained to help you make a well-informed decision about your consumption, so give us a call, join a Group Info Sesh, or book a 1 on 1 to learn more.