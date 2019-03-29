NeilDegrassTyson on May 21, 2019

Went in to grab some high powered herb as my friend had purchased some 25%thc weed that crumbled into dust but was high thc enough to be worth it. I waited in line, got in, the place was like a yuppies wet dream, super pretentious smoking pieces like a ceramic staircase looking pipe etc. I tried to smell almost every bud and the only one with what i would describe as a good smell (only two others had any smell, though others were very faint) was the galiano from broken coast. dissapointing, but ok... so after others being asked if they needed help but not me, I eventually approached an open clerk. She asked me if she couod help, so I very clearly said that I was *just* looking for the highest thc strains they have and if she could tell me the top five. so she starts the whole is it sativa or indica question (I've worked at dispenseries for the last 3 years), so I repeat myself that I am just looking for the highest thc percentage. she tells me theres a few at around 23% so I ask if there's any grams available of those. "no... the highest single geams we have are 15%" That's right... 15%thc... am I in middle school? is this 1973? what kind of joke is that that you take 2 years to put it in legislation, 7 months to prepare after, and after waiting in line and checking out the entire store, I turned around and decided to not participate in this joke of a market. I'm not in high school and I refuse to pay prices that high for garbage quality weed. what a joke, never again...