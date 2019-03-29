JoeBaker1900
Great selection, great location and one and only graded card grinder allowing on grinding different thickness (amazing stuff, but I only got grinder to prove my point) I’m middle age bold 44 years old man, and security ask me for ID at the door. I’m like: Are you serious? He says: yes it is for the camera… This was absolutely utter BS and no respect for my privacy. I do not shop online because I do not want to show my identity. Me shopping at physical location is only due to privacy, I spend tons of time and money to travel to physical location, but store is violating my identity without even blinking an eye. It could be intentional or not on their side, I will not be commenting on that. They have to realize a lot of people would like to try pot, but only if they can be anonymous, which physical locations should provide. On to the next store that respects and can recognize my age and love for privacy.