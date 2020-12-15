They just opened up near my place so I went to check it out and I'll definitely be coming back again! The staff was super friendly and they were able to narrow down exactly what I wanted. They had a lot of options and they were nice enough to take the time to get to know my preferred way of consuming and taught me a lot of stuff I didn't know! I ended up grabbing some green crush, white wedding, sunset sherbet pre-rolls and some edibles. I love sativas and the ones I grabbed were around 25% THC so they were extremely potent, great quality and smelled delicious. They have some beverages too that I want to check out next time. I'm so excited for the store to open because it looks huge inside!!