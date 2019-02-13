Coolrock
Convenient but too small, plus they seem to carry the same stock as every other store from my visit.
2.4
10 reviews
Convenient location, awesome selection, prices are compatible with other sources
Dropped in for a look yesterday as I was in the area... Prices seems to be a little more then SMŌK in Ajax... Store is too small and gets crowded too quickly... And looks like the employees were to busy talking to each other to help customers... I just walked out without making a purchase when one of the employees looked at me and then looked away and kept talking to there co-worker... Very unprofessional and rude... SMŌK is a far more superior store and the prices are a little better... Would not recommend to anyone... Just Go To SMŌK... You won’t regret it...
Bought from here 2 times now. Place is expensive for everything, buds i received twice from this place is super small and Dry, Except for the half cbd half thc strain i tried was better. Expensive. Then add the tax on expensive already = stupid expensive for weed. Shop wont last once people realize all there options 😉 oshawa will get tired of paying these prices, and i guarantee its the surrounding area carrying this place for now
Not bad, a little pricey, but not bad for the cheaper strains.
Hi there they call me Sure Smoke Alot for many reasons.they charge why to much because as soon as your home, u open it up and when u look in for a 3.5 im staring looking at it all most was ready to cry.because a 3.5 looks like close two , two grams . for real and there skunk weed sucks. ,there cbd isnt that bad at all.but it should be alot stronger for the reasons if pain illness panic attacks sleep better and feeling abit more livelier,Plus there weed from tweed really sucks, Aroura cannabis is truly losing there spirit in great cannabis.i think if one of the sales girls told people about the pre rolled GDP they would sale alot plus the Wappa is beautiful if it comes the same way u get it in bud form.or ALIEN CHEM AS WELL IS A VERY GOOD HYBIRD.BUT SO FAR PEOPLE GDP IS TRULY A 100% 🏆 amazing try there pre rolled GDP then everyone will know why i fell in love with that Amazing sexy hot herb , i feel like my mouth is watering because i can't stop thinking about that Amazing strain hot stuff.oh Yeah.
Another good experience. Isn’t crowded with people just hanging out like it is with Smök. Staff is friendly as always. Keep it up, guys n gals
Overpriced and underweight just like I like it.
Walked in the store, was too crowded and loud... The guy we talked to didn't know anything.. plus being carded at the door by a woman a quarter my age was a bit much! The prices are expensive---- $2 more for a pre-role than Smok in ajax.. would never go back.. smok is a better store all way round
One $18 pre-roll is not even a whole gram. .9 grams with paper and massive filter. Attendant was good. Poor rating reflects quality, cost and poor stock available