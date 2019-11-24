Follow
Tokyo Starfish - South
541-241-2387
469 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 362
Show All 78
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$428
Deals
15% OFF Tokyo House Flower - Friday & Saturday
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish house flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations.
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
15% OFF Tokyo House Flower - Friday & Saturday
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish house flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations.
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
All Products
Forbidden Fuel
from Deep Creek Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Full Metal Jacket
from Kumba Hills
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wonder Goo
from Alter Farms
19.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wonder Goo
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shave Ice
from High Noon Cultivation
24.74%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shave Ice
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Box
from Fox Hollow
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Box
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender
from Tao Gardens
17.96%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dawg Bomb
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
24.19%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pinot Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Lucky Lion
23.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker
from Deep Creek Gardens
28.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Crack
from Tokyo Starfish
17.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Crack
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Tokyo Starfish
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cooks
from Resin Ranchers
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cooks
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch
from High Noon Cultivation
24.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Gelato
from Flowersmith
22.37%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Watermelon Gelato
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Playboi OG
from Roganja
23.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Playboi OG
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ketama
from Tokyo Starfish
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Ketama
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Tokyo Starfish
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jungle Fever
from Herbal Dynamics
16.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jungle Fever
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Rhino
from Sugarbud
22.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Rhino
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from NW KIND
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting
from Lucky Farms
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Smarties
from Archive
27.3%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Smarties
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chronic #4
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic #4
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nightmare Cooks
from High Noon Cultivation
26.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Nightmare Cooks
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cooks
from Flowersmith
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Hood Magic
from Pioneer
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Tokyo Starfish
21.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Irish Cream
from High Noon Cultivation
27.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crystal Cookies
from High Noon Cultivation
24.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Crystal Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Alibi
26.64%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Herbal Dynamics
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Grass
from Green Queen
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harle Tsu
from Tokyo Starfish
0.54%
THC
12.62%
CBD
Harle Tsu
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Snacks
from Yerba Buena
4.4%
THC
9.98%
CBD
Dragon Snacks
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fire Runner
from Alter Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from LTRMN
25.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Velvet Glove
from Herbal Dynamics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Texas Butter
from Alter Farms
18.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Texas Butter
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 12