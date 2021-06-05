We believe in the power of cannabis and we’ve seen the impact that countless people, of all ages, have experienced. Come in and discover the wide range of cannabis products available from new local growers to well-known producers. We provide a relaxed shopping atmosphere where you can comfortably explore, learn, and make informed decisions about your product choice. Whether you are new to cannabis and just curious or are a seasoned aficionado, our knowledgeable and friendly team members are ready to guide you through your discovery of the latest products or to connect you with a classic favourite. We are here to help find or recommend the right product for your intended experience. At Tonik Cannabis, consumers will find their experience to be enjoyable and effortless. Come visit us at 560 West Street in Brantford Ontario.