So excited I decided to contact this store, I'm new to the whole cannabis thing and was feeling very unsure about trying anything. I have a very stressful job and really needed to find something to help me relax. I totally loved all the different products they carry at this store. I purchased bath bombs, lotions, beverages, and edibles as I'm not a smoker and had no idea there were so many options. The staff were so amazing at taking the time to assess what my needs are and then to educate and inform me on the products they carry and what I could expect. Going to tell all my co-workers and friends, and family about this unique store. Cheers to the staff at Tonik Cannabis wishing you great success on your fantastic store,