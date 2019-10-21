Follow
Deals
Green Wednesday - 1/8th Bags: $5 & 1/4th Bags: $10 - Up to 50% OFF on Select Items
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
All categories of 20% OFF all Flowers! Topicals, Paraphernalia, Extracts, Infused Pre-rolls, Cartridges, Edibles, and Tinctures will have up to 50% OFF.
While supplies last.
All Products
GRA l Viper Cookies
from Green Ridge Agronomy
27.2%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Old Apple l Ape Berry
from Old Apple Farm
22.16%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Ape Berry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GOTG l Hades OG
from Garden of The Gods
18.2%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Hades OG
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
PFF | Chocolatina
from Pacific Frost Farms
29.19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
GRA l Pennywise
from Green Ridge Agronomy
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
GOTG l Critical Plus
from Garden of The Gods
21.69%
THC
1.71%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GRA l Lemon Walker
from Green Ridge Agronomy
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
LFF l Blue Lemon Thai
from Laird Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
45 l Mac 1
from 45TH LATITUDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3601 ounce
PP l Watermelon Zkittles
from Pistil Point
26.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittles
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
RFO l Medicine Woman
from Rainforest Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
45 l Papaya Cake x White OG
from 45TH LATITUDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Wee l Ice Cream Cake
from Wee Farms
24.15%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$222 grams
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Wee l GMO Cookies
from Wee Farms
29.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3601 ounce
GRA l Rude Boi
from Green Ridge Agronomy
23.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Rude Boi
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
RFO l Lemon Sky
from Rainforest Organix
22.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sky
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$222 grams
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GRA l Tangie Breath
from Green Ridge Agronomy
22.54%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Tangie Breath
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GRA l BB#3
from Green Ridge Agronomy
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GRA l Viper Cookies B Buds
from Green Ridge Agronomy
27.2%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$17⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$1001 ounce
GRA l Pineapple Express
from Green Ridge Agronomy
24.22%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
RO l Cherry Pie 3.5g Shake Bag
from Rogue Ops
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$3.5each
$3.5each
GPF l LBxSD 3.5g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
22.29%
THC
___
CBD
$3.5each
$3.5each
GPF l LBxSD 7g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
17.72%
THC
___
CBD
$7each
$7each
JD l Fruit Punch
from JD Grown
19.64%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
RO l Cherry Pie
from Rogue Ops
15%
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$13⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
HQ l Dog Walker
from HQFarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
RFO l Grape Stomper
from Rainforest Organix
28.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3601 ounce
RFO l Casey Jones B-Buds
from Rainforest Organix
29.19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Casey Jones
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
NWA l Albert Walker
from NW Artisan
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
GPF l Blueberry Cookies 7g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$7each
$7each
GPF l Sunset Sherbet 7g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
26.82%
THC
___
CBD
$7each
$7each
GPF l GG#12 7g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
$7each
GPF l Harle-Tsu 7g Shake Bag
from Green Pinky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
$7each
GRA l Durban Poison
from Green Ridge Agronomy
23.36%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
GOTG l Sticky B
from Garden of The Gods
26.24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sticky B
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$33⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
RFO l Bruce Bannished B-Buds
from Rainforest Organix
33.73%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Bruce Bannished
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Oregon Grow l King Tut
from Oregon Grow Group
29.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
King Tut
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Otis Gardens l Critical Mass
from Otis Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Truly Oreganic l CBD Skunk Haze
from Truly Oreganic
6.87%
THC
10.1%
CBD
CBD Skunk Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Old Apple l Purps
from Old Apple Farm
19.76%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purps
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$23⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
12345 ... 8