Patient Appreciation Sale $10 Grams - $30 Eights for medical - $11 Grams - $33 Eights for recreational On selective strains while supplies last. May not be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please note due to supply and demand, not all items in the store are on Leafly, and items on Leafly may not be available. First Time Medical Patients only receive a 20% Discount. All prices include Sales Tax!! Prices on Leafly are for medical patients only. Recreational prices can be found in store. Please be advised test results are set up as a service to our patients, and subject to change without notice per each batch received. Pricing on our items are good while supplies last.