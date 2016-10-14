Pspoly on June 26, 2019

I was there on 6/25 and the ladies at the desk and the manager Logan that was on. Told me that my service animal had to be on the floor. My dog is to be in my arm she is with me for PTSD anxiety depression and panic attacks. By law they can't do this I feel so violated and my anxiety is out of control right now. She is in my arms to make me feel safe I no longer feel safe. I've been going there for the past year and half and since they hired this one girl I've had problems.they really should learn the laws before opening their mouths I am disabled and have every paperwork that is needed. She is registered as a service dog