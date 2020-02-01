54 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
$15 Pre-Pack 1/8 : Select Strains
Valid 2/21/2020 – 5/1/2020
All the same strains from the jars, just available at your convenience packed and ready! -Pre Tax
Medical Only
$15 Pre-Pack 1/8 : Select Strains
Valid 2/21/2020 – 5/1/2020
All the same strains from the jars, just available at your convenience packed and ready! -Pre Tax
Medical Only
All Products
Durban Poison
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Og
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PURE KUSH
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SUENO
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
26%
THC
0%
CBD
sueno
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kurple
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Kurple Fantasy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eagle Scout
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
30%
THC
0%
CBD
EAGLE SCOUT
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
24%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Florida Og
from Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Florida OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire Cracker Bar 100mg
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Salted Pistachio Mint Bar 100mg
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CBD Cheeba Chew
from Cheeba Chews
4.5%
THC
100%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Boulder Bar 100mg
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Key Lime Pie Bar 100mg
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Forte Exotic Truffles 180mg
from Coda Signature
180mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
60:1 CBD-THC Tincture - Cherry
from The Pat Pen
10.26mg
THC
600.04mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
60:1 CBD-THC Tincture -Lemon Drop
from The Pat Pen
10.41mg
THC
619.54mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1:1 CBD-THC Tincture - Cherry
from The Pat Pen
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
1:1 CBD-THC Tincture - French Vanilla
from The Pat Pen
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
1:1 CBD-THC Tincture -Lemon Drop
from The Pat Pen
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Strawberry Crunch Bar 1000mg
from Incredible Edible
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Dabba (Indica)
from Cheeba Chews
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Deep Sleep
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Cheeba Chew
from Cheeba Chews
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberries & Cream
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Drip 500mg : Grape THC Syrup
from DRiP
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Drip 500mg : Watermelon THC Syrup
from DRiP
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Headband
Strain
$35each
In-store only
1000 MG STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (Indica)
from Incredible Edible
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Amnesia
Strain
$50each
In-store only
1000 MG STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (Indica)
from Incredible Edible
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Tiger's Milk
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Hybrid 1:1 Strawberry Fruit chews 600MG
from Incredible Edible
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Sativa Fruit Chews 300mg
from Incredible Edible
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Silver Haze
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Indica Fruit Chews 300mg
from Incredibles
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Robhots 1000mg : Multi
from Robhots Edibles
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Black Label
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Robhots 1000mg : Reds
from Robhots Edibles
999mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Red Diesel
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Robhots 1000mg : THC | CBD 1:1
from Robhots Edibles
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Robhots 200mg : Tropical
from Robhots Edibles
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Maui Berry
Strain
$20each
In-store only
12