EST. 2015 - From the Florida coast to the Colorado Rockies, Top Shelf dispensary is the most distinguished, locally owned and operated medical cannabis boutique. We strive to provide you with the most premium product on the market, sparing no expense in the process. Some of our timeless genetics and growing techniques have been carried in our family for over three decades. Strains like our notorious Florida OG Kush are still producing second to none, yet we are constantly testing and innovating to bring you new varieties. We truly love this plant, above all else we are committed to delivering consistent medicine at a fair price in a comfortable environment. We hope you will give us the opportunity to welcome you into our family and share with you our cannabis experience and expertise. With love, from our family to yours.

Sincerely,

Top Shelf Dispensary