Menu & Website:
https://www.topshelfbudz.com/
**Medical and Recreational**
Open Early / Close Late - 8am - 10pm, 7 Days a Week
Our discounts include:
- Early Bird Sales: 10% OFF On All Flowers 8am - 10am
- Monday Blues: 10% off sativa and sativa-hybrid flower
- Indica Tuesday: 10% off indica and indica-hybrid flower
- Wax Wednesday: 10% off all wax
- Extract Thursday: 10% off for all concentrates
- Flower Friday: 10% off for all flower
- Preroll Saturday: Buy any prerolls and get 10% off
- Edible Sunday: 10% off all edibles
- Medical TAX FREE: Save 20% from the tax if you have medical card
- Senior discount: 10% off on any purchase from seniors
- Veteran discount: 10% off on any purchase from veterans
(Discounts don't stack)