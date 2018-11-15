Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Just a fun small town recreational dispensary located in the heart of Brookings, Oregon. We have a great selection for Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, and Paraphernalia!! All of our prices include tax, so what you see is the price out the door! We offer daily deals, and review incentives!! Come check us out... Because a friend with weed, is a friend Indeed!!!