Deals
Daily Deals
We offer daily deals Monday-Friday Monday- 10% off all edibles, Tuesday-10% off Topicals, Wednesday-10% off Prerolls, Thursday-10% off Liquid edibles, Friday- 10% of a selected extract brand
Daily deals cannot be combined with other offers. Veterans receive 15% off instead of the usual 10% for daily deal specials.
All Products
Mac 2 by Mac Micro
from Mac Micro
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hidden Pastry by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citron by Phyre
from Phyre
6.98%
THC
8.42%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eastwood Glue by State 3
from State 3
26.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Eastwood Glue
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Triangle by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guava Chem by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
18.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Moose by State 3
from State 3
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness by Taste Budz
from Taste Budz
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Weekend Warrior by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
23.41%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prayer Pupil by State 3
from State 3
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison x Chocolope by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison x Chocolope
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Crush by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
34.91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Fizz by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
25.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mandarin Fizz
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Confidential by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
24.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by State 3
from State 3
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Boxxx by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.62%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
C**kies & Cream by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Original Glue by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hichu by Hichu
from Hichu
29.1%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Hichu
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
23.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Forum by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
26.18%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel Triple OG by Taste Budz
from Taste Budz
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel Triple OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Talladega Nights by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
19.27%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Weekend Warrior by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
21.25%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
24.72%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Crush by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
34.91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
27.23%
THC
8%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Powdered Donuts by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Powdered Donuts
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk in the Trunk by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk in the Trunk
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cheesecake by Mother Magnolia Medicinals
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Mac Micro
from Mac Micro
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Mac Micro
from Mac Micro
25.02%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness by Walnut Rise
from Walnut Rise
28.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caesar by State 3
from State 3
21.92%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Caesar
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by State 3 Farm
from State 3 Farm
26.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
State 3 OG by State 3 Farm
from State 3 Farm
24.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
State 3 OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
