Valid 11/12/2018
Sunday- Senior Day 10% off , Monday- 10% off all edibles, Tuesday- 10% off Topicals, Wednesday- 10% off Prerolls, Thursday- 10% off liquid edibles, Friday- 10% off Carts, Saturday- 10 of Shatter (Exclusions Apply)
Can not be combined with other offers, Exclusions apply. Veterans recieve 15% off instead of 10% for daily deals.
All Products
Gelato 33 by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
19.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alient ET by Truehitt
from Truehitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
16.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Tip by White Label Farms
from White Label Farms
23.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Tip
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sangria Kush by Mother Magnolia Medicinals, Inc.
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals, Inc.
31.11%
THC
1.61%
CBD
Sangria Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery OG by Oregrown Eugene
from Oregrown Eugene
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger by Oregrown Eugene
from Oregrown Eugene
24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Dawg Guava by Mothership Farms Inc.
from Mothership Farms Inc.
15.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Star Dawg Guava
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Rhino by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
20.44%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Rhino
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband Sourdough by White Label Farms
from White Label Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry OG by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pina Colada 1g Cartridge-Native Naked
from Naked Extracts
76.12%
THC
1.09%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve 1g Cart Co2
from The CO2 Company
72.6%
THC
0.73%
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Cart Co2
from The CO2 Company
74.3%
THC
0.34%
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Sweet Tooth 1/2g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
69.87%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pure Kush 1:1 1g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
25.98%
THC
28.76%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Sweet Tooth 1g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
74.31%
THC
0.47%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Face Off 1/2g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
74.31%
THC
0.47%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Amnesia Haze 1g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
70.09%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Pure Kush 1:1 1/2g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
25.98%
THC
28.76%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Remedy 710 Disp.
from Rel Vape
25.56%
THC
34.82%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD 1:1 Full spectrum 1/2g
from The CO2 Company
27.6%
THC
23.7%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Madrone OG x Rude Boi OG Shatter Mana
from Mana Extracts
74.18%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1/2g Cart TP
from Truly Pure
76.86%
THC
1.15%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Cartridge -NE
from Naked Extracts
76.12%
THC
1.07%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Dab Tabs Rascal OG
from Gilt
64.7%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
OG-78 RSO
from Famer's Friend Extracts
26.5%
THC
55.9%
CBD
OG-78
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Dab Tabs Fire Alien Urkle
from Gilt
63.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
PHK 710 Disp 1g REL
from Rel Vape
66.3%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Psycho Dawg 1/2g cart buddies
from Buddies Distribution
67.3%
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Sour Diesel 710 1g Disp Rel
from Rel Vape
62.56%
THC
1.04%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
3 Kings 710 1g Disp Rel
from Rel Vape
60.6%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel 710 Disp.
from Rel Vape
60.37%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
3 Kings 1g Cart Rel
from Rel Vape
60.6%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Coldpress Bubba Kush 1/2g Cart Winberry
from Winberry Farms
64.5%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Pull n' Snap Buddies
from Buddies Distribution
70.9%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Hollyweed BHO Nug Run
from Original Extracts
71.9%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Blue Nightmare 710 1g Disp. Rel
from Rel Vape
64.7%
THC
3.27%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
