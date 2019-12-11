262 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 75
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
Daily Deals!
Valid 5/15/2019
15% off of these items on the corresponding day: Monday ~ Edibles Tuesday ~ Top Shelf Flower Wednesday ~ Concentrates Thursday ~ Doobies & Drinks Friday ~ Spend $100 Saturday ~ Concentrates Sunday ~ Paraphenelia
Daily Deals!
Valid 5/15/2019
15% off of these items on the corresponding day: Monday ~ Edibles Tuesday ~ Top Shelf Flower Wednesday ~ Concentrates Thursday ~ Doobies & Drinks Friday ~ Spend $100 Saturday ~ Concentrates Sunday ~ Paraphenelia
All Products
Ex-Wife
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Space Weed
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purps 1
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rude Boi OG *Pre-Ground* Bud
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Purps 1 *Pre-ground* Bud
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit *Pre-Ground* Bud
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Dog
from Landrace Brands
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit
from Landrace Brands
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Custard
from Landrace Brands
19.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Harmony Farms
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Bubble Tape
from Treedom
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie Personal Bowls
from Royal Gardens
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
WA Cookies
from Royal Gardens
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Creme
from Landrace Brands
27.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Soda
from Unknown Brand
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Haze Trim
from Falcanna
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Kush "Pre-Ground"
from Space Weed
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry
from Space Weed
24%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie
from Mad Dog 4/20 by Peak Supply
26.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Orangeade
from Dawg Star
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Guadalupe
from Harmony Farms
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Lemon Cheesecake
from Space Weed
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cheesecake
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grapefruit
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cheesecake "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cheesecake
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow
from Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms
19.75%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Tree Octopus Shake
from Falcanna
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$36½ oz
In-store only
Merlot Trim
from Falcanna
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Merlot OG
Strain
$36½ oz
In-store only
Pacific Blue
from Falcanna
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pacific Blue
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Harlequin
from Harmony Farms
4.84%
THC
13.65%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Mad Dog 4/20 by Peak Supply
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Guana Bana
from Mad Dog 4/20 by Peak Supply
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandaddy Purps
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Loops OG
from Dawg Star
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Loop OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal AC/DC
from Eagle Trees
5.78%
THC
12.53%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Posh Spice
from El Ella
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
White Gorilla
from Pura Vida Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
White Gorilla
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg 93
from Treedom Productions
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
1234567