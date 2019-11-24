Follow
Top Shelf Medicine - Lakeview
$8.50 after tax: Thin Mint Cookies by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
20.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Thin Mint Cookies
Strain
$8.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$7.00 after tax: Wrecking Ball by Graso Organics
from Graso Organics
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Wrecking Ball
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$12.00 after tax: I 95 by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
24.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
I 95
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$5.00 after tax: Twisted C****s by Grasp Organics
from Grasp Organics
16.41%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$12.00 after tax: Deadhead OG by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$4.00 after tax: Mr Nice by Applegate Valley Organics
from Applegate Valley Organics
17.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mr Nice
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$7.00 after tax: L******e by LTRMN
from LTRMN
21.4%
THC
0.38%
CBD
L******e
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$8.50 after tax: Golden G**t by Devils Lettuce
from Devils Lettuce
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden G**t
Strain
$8.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$10.50 after tax: Mimosa by Kumba Hills
from Kumba Hills
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$10.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$8.50 after tax: Heady Kush by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
22.48%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Heady Kush
Strain
$8.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$6.00 after tax: Block Head by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
13.03%
THC
2.9%
CBD
Block Head
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$7.00 after tax: Passion Fruit by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
15.27%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Passion Fruit
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$12.00 after tax: Wedding Cake by Thunder Farms
from Thunder Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$7.00 after tax: Saphire OG by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
16.33%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Saphire OG
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$8.50 after tax: RKS by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
20.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
RKS
Strain
$8.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$5.00 after tax: Pennywise by Spring Water Organics
from Spring Water Organics
7.43%
THC
11.27%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$6.00 after tax: Kendo Purp by Kendo Farms
from Kendo Farms
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kendo Purp
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$10.50 after tax: Sour Cookies by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$10.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$10.50 after tax: Bruce Banner by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
26.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$10.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$10.50 after tax: Watermelon Zkittles by Old School Gardens
from Old School Gardens
17.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittles
Strain
$10.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison - .5g Cart - Exhale
from Exhale
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dragon Stick .5oz 1:1 - Topical - Medicine Farm Botanicals
from Medicine Farm Botanicals
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Hush Rose - .5g Cart. - Exhale
from Exhale
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dragon Stick .5oz - Topical - Medicine Farm Botanicals
from Medicine Farm Botanicals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Berry GDP - 1g Shatter - The Sweet Life
from Gold Moon
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Root B - 1g Cart. - Exhale
from Exhale
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Oregon Diesel - 1g Shatter - NW Kind
from NW KIND
65.8%
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pear Herer - 1g Cart. - Private Stash
from Golden
82.87%
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Clementine - .5g Cart. - The CO2 Company
from The CO2 Company
81.2%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Dragon Blend 1:1 2oz - Topical - Pharmer's Market
from Medicine Farm Botanicals
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Dragon Blend 1:1 1oz - Topical - Pharmer's Market
from Medicine Farm Botanicals
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Siskiyou THC RSO - 1g RSO - Pharmer's Market
from Siskiyou Sungrown
678.1%
THC
10.08%
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Afghani Gold - Shatter - NW Kind
from NW KIND
63.67%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Nuclear Cookies - Shatter - NW Kind
from NW KIND
61%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry - 1g Cart. - Private Stash
from Golden
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Blu Raz - 1g Cart. - Fruit Lust
from Fruit Lust
75.1%
THC
9.8%
CBD
Blu Raz
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Mama Lou THC Therapy - 1g RSO - Headwater
from Mama Lou
14.36%
THC
0.48%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Pineapple - 1g Cart. - Fruit Lust
from Fruit Lust
81.8%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Mama Lou CBD Therapy - 1g RSO - Headwater
from Mama Lou
2.1%
THC
11.7%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
SHU 535 - 1g Wax - Halo/Hush
from Halo Labs; Hush; Hushcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
